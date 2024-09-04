Police in Oslo, Norway, broke into a car to rescue what appeared to be a person in distress, but turned out to be a wax sculpture of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel Hayom reported.

The sculpture was spotted by a civilian who mistook it for a lifeless body in the back of the car. The civilian called the police, who arrived at the scene and entered the vehicle, only to discover they had rescued a sculpture of the Israeli Premier.

The sculpture was made by artist Morten Viskum, who also owned the car in which it was found. Viskum is known for producing lifelike sculptures of controversial world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and former US President Donald Trump. The sculpture of Netanyahu was meant to be displayed at an art fair.

