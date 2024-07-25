A mural depicting Holocaust victim Anne Frank has been put on display in Bergen, Norway, drawing accusations of antisemitism, JNS reported.

The mural, titled “Death of the Innocent,” was created by a street artist who goes by the name Töddel to draw parralels between Israel's response to the massacre committed by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7 and the Nazi Holocaust of thr Jewish people.

In a statement to the TV 2 network, Töddel accused the State of Israel of committing a "genocide" in Gaza.

“The work is also a comment on Israeli public figures’ attempts to turn all calls for humanitarianism into antisemitism. It’s too shameful, and they cannot get away with it even though we’re living in 2024," the street artist claimed.

The European Jewish Congress condemned the mural as antisemitic.

"Comparing Israel to Nazis and depicting a Holocaust victim with a keffiyeh is a gross distortion of history," the EJC stated. "Such acts are not genuine criticism but deeply antisemitic and offensive misrepresentations that undermine Holocaust memory."

Earlier this month, an antisemitic vandal painted the word “Gaza” on a statue of Anne Frank near the famed Holocaust diarist’s first home in Amsterdam.

Local bookseller Gert-Jan Jimmink, who initiated the monument of Frank some 20 years ago, told Amsterdam’s local AT5 news station that he previously urged the city to install cameras and street lighting.

The statue of Frank “represents the 14,000 Jews from this neighborhood who were murdered,” he told the news station. “It has nothing to do with current events.”

Anne Frank was a Jewish girl who family hid in an attic during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands until they were betrayed and captured in 1944. She died at the Bergen Belsen concentration camp in 1945 at the age of 15.

Her diary which she kept and wrote in during her time in hiding was posthumously published, becoming one of the most famous testimonies from a victim of the Holocaust.