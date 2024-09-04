The Heroes Forum on Wednesday morning filed a complaint with Israel Police against retired judge Sara Haviv, who was filmed ripping down signs bearing the photos of fallen IDF soldiers and hostages held in Gaza.

The signs were put up by the Heroes Forum.

Itzik Bonzel, whose son Amit fell in battle and who is a member of the forum, told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva, "This criminal act which the retired judge committed harms the holiest of holies, mocks, and causes harm to all of the bereaved families in Israel. These are photos of the holy ones in whose merit she breathes the air that she breathes. We will not allow this to pass in silence. In the coming days we will file a complaint with the Bar Association."

Almog Boker, who revealed the footage Tuesday night on Channel 12 News, wrote that Haviv tore down the signs "'because these were signs put up by the Heroes Forum, a forum of families who lost their loved ones since October 7, and their goal is to promote the continuation of the ground operation until a complete victory.' Or in other words, because they think differently."

Haviv refused to apologize for her actions, saying, "I did in fact tear down the signs which anyways were put up illegally. The Heroes Forum prefers dead hostages in exchange for future real estate, and I choose life. Regarding the complaint, we will meet in court."