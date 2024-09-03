Hamas on Monday evening published a video of Eden Yerushalmi, one of the six hostages who were murdered and whose bodies were retrieved by the IDF over the weekend.

Arutz Sheva-Israel National News does not cooperate with the psychological terror of the murderous organization and decided not to publish the video.

Her family wrote: "Our Eden, we also love you and miss you so much. You will forever remain in our hearts."

On Sunday, Eden’s aunt, Carmit Yitzhaki, told Kan 11 News that the family "is broken, we were sure she would come back to us. Eden was a happy girl, we were hoping for a happy ending and our family is simply broken. I don't want another family to suffer like we did. We need to bring them back."

"She survived 11 months and it really breaks my heart that she had to go through all this. What was she thinking when they shot her? What did she feel? I ask her forgiveness for not doing more. I'm sorry, forgive me Eden, I love you, watch over us from above," she added tearfully.

"Eden was missed out on, she should have been released in the first deal, but the fighting resumed. I have nothing more to say except for - Eden, please watch over us from above."

"Eden was a happy girl who loved life. She was planning to fly to Greece and India, a young girl who simply went to a party, who loved to cook and sew. I believe she thought someone would come to save her. I want everyone to remember Eden as a happy girl," she concluded.