National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir marched on Monday with the bereaved families and families of hostages from the Heroes and Tikva Forums to call for the Israeli government not to give up on victory in the war against Hamas.

"We are applying strong pressure and we hope that Netanyahu and anyone else won't get confused. We have quite a lot of experience and have seen disappointments from what has happened in the past. We screamed, we warned. Today we have the power, we have the power in the government and I'm not ashamed to say that we are also taking advantage of that power for there not to be an irresponsible deal and for there not to be negotiations even," Ben-Gvir declared.

He added: "Unfortunately, they keep sending the negotiations team, but it's a big mistake. We need victory, we need decisiveness, we need to defeat our enemies.

"You give us strength, so keep shouting. We will do our jobs so Netanyahu won't bend so that there won't be an irresponsible bill, so they won't negotiate with those who murdered, raped, massacred, and burned. There's only one way to talk with Hamas: through crosshairs," the Minister concluded.