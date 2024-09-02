Bereaved families from the Heroes Forum and their supporters marched outside the cabinet meeting on Monday morning to push back on pressure to stop the war and give in to Hamas' demands.

During the march, demonstrators called on the Prime Minister and his ministers not to provide Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar with the victory that he has been trying to achieve.

The march left the Heroes Tent, which was set up a few months ago across the street from Cinema City in Jerusalem.

Heroes Forum Chairman Yehoshua Shani, whose son Major Uri Shani was killed in action on October 7th, called on Histadrut labor union chief Arnon Bar-David to end the strike. "The strike that you are leading is weakening the people of Israel. I call on you to return the public to work and their day's toil. We need to all be together on one front against terror, not against the government. We must push the government to give support and apply military pressure until victory. We know how much military pressure overpowers Hamas. I call to all economic leaders - don't lend a hand to the strengthening of Hamas."

Rabbi Yosef Witzen, whose son Amichai fell on October 7th, emphasized: "We must remember that we are all one nation. We won't let the terrorists break our national spirit. Our national togetherness. We are strong, and as a nation, we will manage to overcome the terrorism that is trying to tear us apart. We call on anyone who hears us to lift up their heads, and overcome, we may contend with difficult things, but we must not fall as a nation. We can not surrender to murder and give a prize to murders."