A home in the northern town of Avivim on Monday morning suffered a direct strike by a rocket.

Heavy damage was caused to the site, but no one was injured.

Amit Sofer, head of the Merom Galile Regional Council, said, "Another strike and more destruction. The enemy did not join the strike and there is no cessation of missiles. They come time after time and cause widescale destruction in the area."

"We demand that the government expand the strikes in Lebanon," he added.

On Sunday, a projectile fell on Sunday in the area of Kfar Yuval in northern Israel, moderately injuring an IDF reservist and severely injuring a civilian. Both were evacuated for medical treatment.