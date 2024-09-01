IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari delivered a statement Sunday morning following the recovery of the bodies of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Carmel Gat, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarus, and Ori Danino, who were murdered by Hamas after nearly eleven months in captivity.

Hagari stated, "This morning, our hearts are broken alongside the families of Ori Danino, Alex Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Carmel Gat, and Eden Yerushalmi, may their memories be a blessing. A few hours ago, we informed the families that the bodies of their loved ones had been located by IDF troops in an underground tunnel in Rafah. According to our initial assessment, they were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists shortly before we reached them."

"They were abducted alive on the morning of October 7th by the Hamas terror organization. Their bodies were found during combat in Rafah in an underground tunnel, approximately one kilometer from the tunnel from which we rescued Farhan al-Qadi a few days ago. Since Farhan’s identification, the forces have been instructed to act with extra caution, even more so than usual, understanding that there might be additional hostages in the area. We did not have information on the exact location of the hostages. Combat was ongoing above ground, and the troops eliminated terrorists even during the battles there yesterday. The troops are still operating in the field at this time," Hagari said.

"Last night, IDF troops located and retrieved the bodies of the hostages from the tunnel and brought them to Israeli territory for further identification. After the process, which was conducted by medical officials and the Lahav 443 Unit of the Israel Police, IDF representatives informed the families," he said.

"We share in the great sorrow of their families during this difficult time. It is impossible to put into words what the hostages have endured in Hamas captivity since October 7th, now 331 days, and what their families have been going through. This morning, this news shakes us all," Hagari concluded.