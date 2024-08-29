Ravit Yom-Tov, sister of fallen IDF soldier Yohay Hay Glam, who was killed in action in the Gaza Strip, eulogized her brother in an interview Thursday morning, and told of her last moments with him.

"There is so much to tell about him," Yom-Tov told Kan. "He was so great an individual, and so great a loss. He was a good boy, modest, humble. Even when he was a teenager he marked for himself a goal that he wanted to do meaningful service. He postponed his service by a year and supported children with mental disabilities."

She further said that "A week ago he went out for two days of recreation. His wife told me, 'Let's go for an outing.' I said, 'No problem, for my brother I'm willing to do anything.'"

"We went together to tour Jerusalem, he loved that city. With his two little girls, the twins, one year and eight months old. There are videos showing how excited they were when he came back, he sat and told them stories."

Yom-Tov shared, "The girls were his love, his whole life. It was important to him to dedicate this time to everyone. It was as if he knew he was going to leave us and this was the last time we would see him."

"In this round he was afraid. He had his doubts, but he said, 'I'm going anyway,'" she added.

Glam, 32, of Netanya, a soldier in the Jerusalem Brigade, was killed in action near the Netzarim Corridor.