Parshat Re’eh opens with the presentation of a stark choice to the Jews––Moshe declares [Devarim 11’ 26’-28’]:

“See, this day I set before you blessing and curse:

blessing, that you obey the commandments of your God that I enjoin upon you this day;

and curse, if you do not obey the commandments of your God, but turn away from the path that I enjoin upon you this day and follow other gods, whom you have not experienced.”

The commentaries notice that Moshe does not use the article “if” when discussing the positive potential for blessing; only in relation to the unfortunate possibility of the Jews requiring discipline is the word “if” used—implicitly, Moshe was alluding to the Jews that their following the commandments should be the assumed eventuality. Worshiping other entities, however, was communicated by Moshe only as a distant, negative possibility–hence, the usage of the word “if” to describe that future.

Ketav Sofer, written by R’ Avraham Sofer [circa. 1850], offers a fascinating insight. The Torah presents these two choices as “Either\or.” No middle ground is volunteered; the verse proclaims that Judaism only allows for an acceptance of our G-d, a choice that will bring goodness and bounty, or rejection of G-d and his ways, a prospect that will bring curses and ruin to the people of Israel.

Ketav Sofer explains, that this is the reason, historically, that the Jews have always been either extremely successful in their homeland, promoting prosperity and goodness for the Jewish Nation, as well as the rest of the world, or at the bottom of the human race, battling exile and abuse. When electing to follow the choice presented in the above Verses of goodness, the Jews merit the direct providence of G-d, and nothing can damage the Chosen People. It is only when G-d’s ways are rejected that our enemies can achieve a toehold on our Nation.

Paaneach Raza [commentary of the Torah from the Rishonim, written circa. 1250] adds to the above explanation, that the last letters of the Hebrew words “Et HaBerachah Asher Tishmaa’u [the blessing that you will listen]” are “Tav”, “He’i”, “Reish,’’ and “Va’v.” These letters, when rearranged, spell the word “Torah”--for to bring the direct wondrous emanations from G-d directly to our people, a commitment to Torah must be made.

At the time of this writing, imminent warnings of a potential attack from Hezbollah [G-d forbid] abound; of course thousands of Israeli citizens have already suffered greatly due to their incessant and murderous shelling. It is incumbent on Jews the world over to try and assist in any way possible the plight of our people—may the merit of this Devar Torah help ease their suffering in any measure, and may the Jewish people merit to make the right choice and be blessed with the goodness of G-d promised in this week’s Parshah to those who cling to Hashem and his commandments.

Dedicated in memory of Refael Ben Tirtza, HY”D

Have a Great Shabbas.