Staff Sergeant Amit Friedman, aged 19, from Or Yehuda, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip, it was cleared for publication on Wednesday morning.

Friedman served in the 932nd Battalion, Nahal Brigade. His family has been notified.

On Monday this week, a large crowd gathered to pay respects to Master Sergeant (Res.) Shlomo Yehonatan Hazut, who fell in a roadside bombing in the Gaza Strip.

Hazut is survived by his pregnant wife and two-year-old daughter.

Hazut, a soldier from the 9207th Battalion, 16th Brigade, was killed when a roadside bomb planted by terrorists detonated in the Zaytun neighborhood.

The bomb detonated on a group of soldiers who were conducting scans as part of operations to broaden the Netzarim Corridor. The force walked behind a D9 bulldozer which did not manage to uncover the explosive before it detonated.

In the same incident, a reservist from the 9207th Battalion, 16th Brigade, was severely injured. The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and his family has been notified.

Also on Monday, hundreds came to pay their respects to Sergeant first class (res.) Danil Pechenyuk, who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip.

This occurred after his family called on the public to take part in the funeral of Pechenyuk, who made Aliyah to Israel alone.