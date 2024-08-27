Commander of the 91st Division Brigadier General Shai Klapper decided on Tuesday to dismiss the mental health officer of the Alexandroni Brigade, Adi Angert, after she accused the brigade commander of wishing for genocide and spoke out against the religious Zionist sector on social media.

Angert wrote that the brigade commander, Colonel Moshe Pasal, wrote in a letter to his troops: "May the villages of Lebanon be desolate and may its roads have no outlet," and commented: "The brigade got a new commander. The first thing he does is to wish that the soldiers commit genocide. Amazing."

In addition, she referred to the religious Zionist community as a "cult of death eaters."

The IDF stated that a non-commissioned officer in reserves "expressed herself severely and inappropriately on social media while still in active reserve duty."

She was summoned on Tuesday to a hearing by the brigade commander, Colonel Moshe Pasal. During the hearing, the commander made clear that such severe remarks have no place in the IDF. At the end of the hearing, the commander of the 91st Division decided to discharge her from her position and from serving in the division.

The IDF praised the brigade's soldiers: The soldiers of the Alexandroni Brigade and its commander fought from October 7th until today and brought important achievements both in the north and in the south." Brigade commander Pasal himself rushed to fight terrorists on October 7th, was wounded in battle, and returned to the battlefield.

In a heated debate on X, Angert mentioned an opinion column in Ha'aretz which lashed out against Laly Dery, whose son Saadia fell in battle while serving in the Alexandroni Brigade, and stated that Dery "exhibits satisfaction with her son's death."

Haim Goldich, a reservist in the brigade and Kan 11 journalist, protested the column by Rogel Alpher and wrote: "It's not enough that people sacrifice their lives so we can live here, this brat dares to write such disgusting things about a bereaved mother. Ungrateful, repulsive, and shocking."

Angert did not understand "what's wrong with what he wrote." In another post, she wrote: "She's proud of death. That's terrible, and that's religious Zionism. A cult of death eaters."