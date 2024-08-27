Arabs threw stones today (Tuesday) at a vehicle containing three sisters ages 19, 17, and 11, and their 10-year-old cousin.

The attack occurred on the Allon Road in Samaria near Ma'ale Mikhmas. While there were no casualties, the vehicle suffered heavy damage.

The eldest sister managed to maintain control of the vehicle during the incident and prevent a serious accident.

On Monday night, Miriam Yered, a resident of Yitzhar in Samaria who was on her way home, encountered a planned ambush of terrorists on the main road in Huwara, and only narrowly escaped after her vehicle was severely damaged and shards of glass flew into her face.

Miriam is the sister of Israeli political commentator Elisha Yered, who tweeted: "Last night, they tried to murder my sister. Miriam, my younger sister, returned home tonight and was subjected to an organized Arab attack on the main road in Hawara - 200 meters from Yitzhar junction. Arab rioters, faces uncovered, charged at her car and tried to stop it. You wanted to know what the level of lawlessness is in Judea and Samaria? Listen to what she told me this morning."

Miriam recounted the incident: "The incident happened almost as I was leaving Huwara. They probably spotted me at the entrance to the city and prepared in advance for an organized attack. They ran at me from both directions with stones in their hands and tried to jump on the vehicle while pelting it with stones at point-blank range. They didn't throw from a distance but really tried to stop me and threw stones with all their strength. They were all bare-faced, which deepened the feeling that they knew they had nothing to fear."