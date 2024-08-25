The IDF published footage on Sunday from the Israeli preemptive strike against Hezbollah earlier in the day.

The footage shows F-35i Adir jets refueling in Lebanese airspace, the interception of a UAV by a combat helicopter, and radio communications from the strike.

As reported, early on Sunday morning the IDF launched a preemptive strike on targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization that posed an imminent and extensive threat to the citizens of the State of Israel,

Approximately 100 IAF fighter jets, directed by IDF intelligence, struck and destroyed thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels that were located and embedded in southern Lebanon. Most of these launchers were aimed toward northern Israel and some were aimed toward central Israel. More than 40 launch areas in Lebanon were struck during the strikes.