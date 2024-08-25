The Supreme Court issued a conditional order today (Sunday) demanding the state explain why Red Cross representatives are not allowed to visit terrorists captured in the Gaza Strip, Judea, and Samaria.

In addition, in the interim order published by the court, it was written that the state should "provide reasons why details regarding all prisoners and detainees from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank held in military and prison services custody should not be given to the Red Cross."

Next month, the Supreme Court will hold a hearing on the matter following petitions submitted by left-wing organizations, including the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, Physicians for Human Rights in Israel, the Center for the Defence of the Individual, and Gisha.

Over the years, Red Cross officials have been allowed to visit prisons, but since October 7 and the decision to halt visits due to the fact that the Red Cross is not allowed to visit hostages in the Gaza Strip, this practice has been stopped.

Alongside the petition by left-wing organizations, B'Tsalmo submitted a petition on behalf of ten families of hostages and dozens of bereaved parents, victims of the October 7 attack, requesting to join the proceedings as a party.

The request stated, among other things, that the absence of Red Cross visits causes stress for the terrorists and can expedite the deal for the hostages. Additionally, it was argued in the petition that this would significantly harm Israel's security on multiple levels and that everything must be done to prevent this.

Attorney Yehuda Fuah, Chairman of B'Tsalmo, said: "The Supreme Court cannot harm Israel's security and the hostages. The Supreme Court discusses petitions from organizations mostly funded by foreign states but chooses not to hear the cry of the hostages and their families. We will continue to fight for the rights of Israeli hostages and victims of violence."