The Hezbollah terrorist organization reportedly planned to launch a number of precision-guided missiles at the Glilot area where the Mossad headquarters and 8200 Intelligence Unit base are located.

The attack on the Glilot area would have occurred as part of the massive Hezbollah missile attack on Israel that was thwarted with a pre-emptive IDF strike in Lebanon early Sunday morning.

Approximately 100 IAF fighter jets, directed by IDF intelligence, struck and destroyed thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels that were located and embedded in southern Lebanon. Most of these launchers were aimed toward northern Israel and some were aimed toward central Israel. More than 40 launch areas in Lebanon were struck during the strikes.

Some 6,000 rockets, UAVs and launchers that Hezbollah had planned to fire at Israel were destroyed.

It is estimated that Hezbollah has managed to fire 300 projectiles in response thus far. The organization claimed that additional waves were to be expected.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of a political-security cabinet meeting at the Kirya this morning, "This morning we identified Hezbollah preparations to attack Israel. In consensus with the Defense Minister and the IDF Chief-of-Staff, we directed the IDF to initiate action to eliminate the threat."

"We are determined to do everything to defend our country, to return the residents of the north securely to their homes and to continue upholding a simple rule: Whoever harms us – we will harm them," Netanyahu said.