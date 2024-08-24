The Ministry of National Security and the police plan to renew their demand of the Ministry of Justice, the Attorney General, the Prosecutor's Office, and the Ministry of the Interior to deport Eritrean citizens from the State of Israel.

In a statement issued by Minister Ben-Gvir's office, it was written, "The Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, held a telephone meeting during Shabbat along with Acting Police Commissioner Superintendent Avshalom Peled, Tel Aviv District Commander Superintendent Peretz Amar and other officers, in light of the murder incident in the Eritrean sector in southern Tel Aviv."

It was also written: "During the conversation, it was agreed that the Ministry of National Security and the police would renew their demand from the Ministry of Justice, the Attorney General, the Prosecutor's Office, and the Ministry of the Interior to deport the Eritreans, following a request submitted a year ago and a discussion held with the Prime Minister. Additionally, it was agreed that the Minister of National Security will raise the issue with Prime Minister Netanyahu and demand his intervention on the matter."

Minister Ben-Gvir's office noted that in the past the Ministry of the Interior and the Prosecutor's Office declared their willingness to assist on the matter, but subsequently did not advance the process.

It was also reported that, "The Israel Police is increasing additional forces in the Tel Aviv district to maintain calm and ensure the safety of citizens."

United Right leader Gideon Sa'ar responded tonight: "Even on the subject of the infiltrators in southern Tel Aviv, the government presents the same phenomenon: lack of treatment. Lack of coordination. Lack of functioning. Lack of initiative. Lack of execution capability."