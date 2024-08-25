A mass brawl between supporters and opponents of the regime in Eritrea took place Saturday morning at the corner of Levinsky and Lavanda streets, near the new central station in South Tel Aviv.

MDA paramedics pronounced two Eritrean men about 30 years old dead at the scene. The police reported that six foreign nationals were injured in the brawl, and MDA personnel reported that they evacuated two in serious condition, two in moderate condition, and one in light condition, with injuries to their bodies.

Hours later, the police announced that they had arrested five suspects involved, with weapons in their possession, and they were brought in for further investigation.

According to the police, the brawl occurred in two places and included the throwing of stones and the use of bats on Hahagana Street in Tel Aviv.

The district commander, Chief Peretz Amar, conducted a situation assessment on the ground and instructed extensive searches and reinforcement of forces in the area. He said at the scene: "They are here illegally. Those who commit serious crimes - need to be deported from the country. We need the support of all relevant government ministries."

MDA paramedic Simcha Simandoyev and senior MDA medic Shoham Levy said: "We received a report of a brawl between several men. We arrived at the scene in force and saw a big commotion. We joined the police forces and started initial triage for the injured. Two men were unconscious with no pulse and no breathing with severe injuries to their bodies. We conducted medical examinations but their injury was critical, and we had to pronounce them dead at the scene.''

"Two more injured were in very serious condition and two injured were fully conscious and moderately injured," they added. "We provided them with medical treatment and evacuated them in MDA intensive care vehicles to the hospital. Their conditions were serious and moderate. Additional teams provided medical treatment at the scene to several other injured who were fully conscious and suffered light injuries to their bodies.''