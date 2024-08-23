A short while ago, a terrorist cell that was planning to fire projectiles from the area of Tayr Harfa in southern Lebanon toward Israeli territory was identified by IDF soldiers and eliminated by the IAF.

Following the elimination, a projectile launch was identified from the area, indicating the presence of weapons and rockets.

Additionally, IDF artillery struck to remove threats in the area of Chebaa in southern Lebanon, following the launch of three projectiles into Israel. Two of the rockets were intercepted and the third fell in an open area.

On Thursday, the Hezbollah terrorist organization fired numerous projectiles from southern Lebanon toward multiple areas in northern Israel. These projectiles hit communities including Zar'it and Metula, and damaged civilian infrastructure including houses and a soccer field.

During the day, the IAF struck a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in the area of Jibbain in southern Lebanon.

Following the strikes, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of large amounts of weapons in the facility.