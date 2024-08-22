The IAF, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, conducted a precise strike on Wednesday night on a weapons storage facility.

The target was located adjacent to a Hamas command and control center inside the compound that previously served as the “Salah al-Din” School in Gaza City. According to the IDF, the weapons storage facility was used to store rockets and other weapons intended to be used in attacks against Israeli territory.

The site of the strike IDF Spokesperson

Over the past day, IDF troops eliminated over 50 terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites in the Tal as Sultan area in Rafah. During one operation, the troops identified a terrorist cell on its way to attack IDF troops. An IAF aircraft then struck the terrorists and eliminated them.

Based on precise IDF intelligence indicating the presence of terrorist infrastructure and Hamas terrorists in the Khan Yunis area and the outskirts of Deir al-Balah, IDF troops have intensified their operational activities in the area. Over the past day, the troops have dismantled dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites, located rockets, and eliminated terrorists in the area.

Furthermore, the IAF eliminated a number of terrorist cells and dismantled a structure rigged with explosives that posed a threat to IDF troops.