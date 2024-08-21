The IDF on Wednesday eliminated an operative in Iran's Quds Force in Sidon, Lebanon.

According to Arab reports, the eliminated terrorist is Khalil al-Maqdah, who was eliminated when a UAV struck his vehicle in a high-end neighborhood in the city.

Al-Hadath reported that al-Maqdah is the brother of Mounir al-Maqdah, a senior Fatah movement official in Lebanon who Israel in the past accused of smuggling weapons to Judea and Samaria

The IDF confirmed: "The IDF and ISA continue a series of eliminations in Lebanon of terrorists that are directing terrorist activity in Judea and Samaria on behalf of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)."

"Earlier today (Wednesday), with the direction of the IDF and the ISA, an IAF aircraft struck the terrorist Khalil Hussein Khalil Al-Maqdah in the area of Sidon in southern Lebanon.

"Khalil is the brother of Mounir Al-Maqdah, a resident of Lebanon who operates on behalf of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and is continuing attempts to carry out terror attacks. The two collaborate on behalf of the IRGC and are involved in the direction of terror attacks as well as the smuggling of weapons and funds designated for terrorist activities into Judea and Samaria.

"In March 2024, it was revealed that weapons that had been smuggled into Judea and Samaria and distributed to terrorist cells that were recruited and directed by Khalil and Mounir's terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon."

According to the IDF, "The officials responsible for the direction and execution of the smuggling of weapons into Israel and the direction of terror attacks are Iranian, led by Jawad Jaafari, Head of Unit 4000, a special operations unit in the IRGC's intelligence wing, alongside Ashgar Bakari, Commander of Unit 840, a special operations unit in the Iranian Quds Force."

"The IDF and ISA are operating to identify and thwart attempts to smuggle Iranian weapons into Judea and Samaria and the terrorist cells that are recruited by Iranian officials and their proxies.

"The IDF and ISA will constantly continue to take action to monitor and thwart activity that endangers the safety of the State of Israel and its citizens, in order to expose and impair Iranian attempts to carry out terrorist activity against the State of Israel."