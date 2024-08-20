A prosecutor's statement was submitted against Ibrahim Mansour, a 22-year-old Palestinian Arab, resident of the village of Bidu, for the murder of Prison Services officer, Yochai Avni, in his home in Giv'on Hahadasha.

The prosecutor's statement does not attribute any nationalistic crimes to Mansour.

The investigation by the Central Jerusalem District of the police and the ISA shows that late one night at the beginning of July, Mansour entered Giv'on Hahadasha without a residence permit in Israel. After entering the village, he tried to break into several homes without success.

At this point, he broke into the house that Avni was renting through the window, while the deceased was sleeping.

A physical struggle developed between the two, during which Mansour took a sharp object and stabbed Yochai numerous times, until he collapsed on the floor. Later he also stabbed him with another large knife that he took from the kitchen, and then stabbed him in the neck and killed him.

The investigation of the Central Jerusalem District of the police and the ISA shows that after the brutal murder, Mansour stole several items from the house and fled. Before leaving, he lit a fire inside the house, resulting in a fire which burnt out within a short period of time. The murderer fled the village to Judea and Samaria, and on his way home burned the items he stole.

The investigation did not find any information that could indicate a connection between Avni’s place of work at the Prison Service and the murder, or any possibility of a prior acquaintance between them.

In the last few days, the investigation was completed by the Central Jerusalem District of the police and the ISA, and evidence was compiled against the murderer. In the coming days, the military prosecutor's office is expected to file an indictment against him.