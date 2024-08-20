Israel's Finance Minister recently announced a steadfast commitment to the continued subsidizing of haredi daycare, a decision that underscores not only a dedication to economic stability but also an adherence to social justice principles.

Econimic stability:

By supporting the daycare system, the Finance Ministry is addressing a critical need that significantly impacts the workforce integration and economic viability of haredi women.

In a detailed letter to Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon and Finance Ministry Legal Advisor Assi Messing, the Finance Minister emphasized the profound positive outcomes of such funding. It's a stand that places the interests of the people above political maneuvering, embodying an inspiring commitment to the welfare of the nation.

Social Justice:

Supporting haredi Women in the Workforce is a move in the right direction in a stand to fight discrimination in the workforce

Haredi women, a minority group, face numerous challenges in the workforce, including discrimination and unfair compensation. These women often receive significantly lower pay compared to non-haredi women, who are often paid less than men, for the same roles. By ensuring access to daycare, the government enables these women to join the workforce and support their families, promoting economic inclusion and reducing poverty levels.

Removing daycare privileges would only exacerbate the disadvantages faced by haredi women, pushing them further into poverty. It's a reality that the Attorney General (AG) should recognize. Instead, the AG's efforts should focus on fighting for equality and addressing pay discrimination against haredi women rather than removing essential support systems.

The rights of children

If the subsidies are cancelled, haredi families will not be able to afford licensed daycare facilities. The government is hoping that this will bring haredi men to the enlistment offices an/or force those who are in yeshiva to go out to work. That outcome is highly doubtful as there is a belief issue involved and even that does happen, those who learn seriously will do neither. In any case, large numbers of young children will miss Israel's equivalent of HeadStart in the USA and spend their days in cheaper, substandard, unsupervised, overcrowded daycare facilities. Is the punishment for what the attorney general sees as sins to be meted out to young haredi children? Is that just?

Addressing the Abuse of Power

The AG’s attempt to cancel the daycare budget not only threatens the financial stability of the haredi community but also highlights an alarming overreach of authority. The Finance Ministry has clearly stated that such actions constitute an overstep of the AG's mandate. It is astounding for the AG to make far-reaching budgetary and economic decisions without involving the Finance Minister or seeking his input. This lack of communication and unilateral decision-making process highlights a potential abuse of power that must be addressed.

Economic and Social Ramifications

The ramifications of canceling the daycare budget are significant. Hampering haredi women's workforce participation would lead to higher poverty levels within an already economically vulnerable community. This, in turn, would have negative repercussions for Israel’s broader economy. Supporting haredi women not only addresses issues of social justice but also contributes to a more robust and inclusive economy.

By ensuring continued funding for haredi daycare, the Finance Minister is taking a crucial step towards economic stability and equality. It's a decision that supports the integration of marginalized communities into the workforce, thereby benefiting the entire nation. This move also sends a strong message against the misuse of power, promoting a more just and balanced approach to governance.

This is something that is being watched all over the globe not just in Israel especially by organizations who seek to help empower minorities in Israel. This is reflected by a statement released by the Wall Street Based Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerces board of directors as they applauded the Finance Minister’s commitment to continuing subsidies to haredi daycare as not just a matter of financial policy—but a stance for economic justice, workforce equality, children's right and responsible governance. It’s a decision that puts the well-being of the people and their children, especially marginalized groups, at the forefront, and it’s the right course of action for Israel’s future.