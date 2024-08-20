The Scottish government on Monday night announced that it would suspend all meetings with Israeli ambassadors until "real progress" is made on a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal between Israel and the Hamas terror group.

Scottish External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson told Israel’s Deputy Ambassador to the UK, Daniela Grudsky that his government would not accept further invitations from Israeli officials until there was "real progress" on a ceasefire and additional humanitarian assistance for Gazans, and until Israel "cooperates fully with its international obligations on the investigation of genocide and war crimes."

Robertson stressed that the meeting with Grudsky was not an attempt to "legitimize" Israel's war against the Hamas terror group, which planned and executed the October 7, 2023, massacre and has promised many more in the future, BBC reported.

The site quoted him as saying, "The Scottish government has been consistent in our unequivocal condemnation of the atrocities we have witnessed in Gaza."

According to a statement quoted by BBC, Robertson "reiterated the Scottish government’s position in calling for an immediate ceasefire by all sides" and said he called for "the unconditional release of all hostages and the opening of safe routes to allow more humanitarian aid to reach the people of Gaza."