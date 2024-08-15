Education Minister Yoav Kisch opposes the voices in the Likud calling for the replacement of Defense Minister Yoav Galant at this time due to the disagreements between him and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"It should be avoided as much as possible, it is not good to replace a defense minister in the middle of a war," said Kisch in an interview with 103FM, but also emphasized that "on the other hand I see the relationship system, if one of the lieutenant colonels behaved like that to the chief of staff I am not sure he would have remained in his position."

He also criticized the leaks from the cabinet. "This is one of the most difficult and terrible things that happen in the country with real damage to the security of the state. In this the cabinet has ceased to be a relevant forum. I don't know who leaked and from where, there are participants who are not ministers."

Kisch was asked about the hostage deal ahead of the summit in Doha today and answered: "I want to say that we are doing everything to achieve a framework that will bring back as many hostages as possible, including painful prices for the State of Israel with the maintenance of the red lines. We will not stop at thirty, we will return all the hostages."

To a question about the ascent of Minister Ben Gvir to the Temple Mount on Tisha B'Av, he responded: "The ascent of any Jew is legitimate. I think it is not right, that's how I was raised religiously. Between this and the move to pray and violate the status quo is irresponsible. I do not disqualify a change in the status quo, do it in an orderly manner. If he chooses to have the coalition fall by a vote, he is in his own hands bringing down the coalition."