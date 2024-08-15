The IDF's Home Front Command is concerned that haredi hikers may be at risk due to the security situation, especially in northern Israel.

With the start of the yeshivas' three-week vacation, the number of haredim hiking around Israel is expected to skyrocket, and many, if not most, do not have smartphones which support the Home Front Command's app or similar apps which warn of incoming missiles or hostile aircraft infiltrations.

Air raid sirens sound only in populated areas, and missiles which are expected to land in open areas are usually not intercepted.

Galei Zahal reported that in light of this situation, the Home Front Command has published an information sheet for haredi hikers; a Home Front Command document details the steps taken to educate the public during this period.

Among the warnings included in the information sheet is that without a cellular device on which the Home Front Command app is activated, those hiking in open areas are in danger of their lives. If there is no absolute need, it is recommended to avoid areas which are often targeted by missiles or hostile aircraft, especially those in northern Israel.

The paper also emphasized the importance of maintaining a distance from fallen missiles, which abound in open areas where dozens or even hundreds of rockets have fallen during the course of the war.