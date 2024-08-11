Racheli Baruch, the wife of the late Uriel Baruch, who was kidnapped on October 7 and murdered by Hamas terrorists in captivity, played a recording of her five-year-old son for the Members of the Knesset this morning (Sunday).

In the recording, the little boy told his mother. "Thank God that I wasn't kidnapped, that I stayed with you. You don't have to cry, everything is fine. We also sometimes cry and miss him. If something happens, you can call me, I'll come and take care of it. I'm like a grown-up helping people. You also help me sometimes , so I'll help you too."

ההקלטה המצמררת של בן החטוף שנחשפה בכנסת ערוץ הכנסת

He added, "You don't need to worry and cry. The whole family is here to help you. I'm here for you."

Racheli told the MKs, "This is what hurts me the most, that he is five and a half years old and took on such a role."

Uriel, 32, was kidnapped from the Nova music festival on the morning of October 7 while attempting to make his way home.

In March, the IDF confirmed that Uriel was murdered while in captivity, leaving behind his wife and two children. Hamas continues to hold his body along with 114 other hostages, both living and murdered.