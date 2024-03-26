The IDF confirmed this evening (Tuesday) that Uriel Baruch, one of the hostages kidnapped on October 7, has been murdered by the Hamas terrorist organization while in captivity in Gaza. Hamas continues to hold his body.

Uriel leaves behind his wife Racheli, two children, his parents Naomi and Amir, and three siblings.

Uriel, 32, was kidnapped from the Nova music festival on the morning of October 7 while attempting to make his way home.

"Uriel was a happy person and loved everyone. He was loved by everyone who was near him, we will remember his smile, the love for his fellow man he had."