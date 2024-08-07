Today (Wednesday), the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi visited the Tel Nof Air Force Base with the Commanding Officer of the base, BG Ariel Dayan, and other commanders. During the visit, the commanders of the various squadrons briefed the Chief of the General Staff on the operational activities, preparations and readiness of the units. Additionally, he met with regular and reserve soldiers from the squadrons and units of the base for a discussion.

Halevi told the soldier, "I've just finished a visit of several hours at the base. I see peak readiness, both in offense and in defense. We will know how to carry out a very rapid offensive anywhere in Lebanon, anywhere in Gaza, anywhere in the Middle East, above ground and below ground. I truly believe that the professionalism that the Israeli Air Force brings in utilizing intelligence, selecting the right munitions, maintaining all aircraft, all munitions, and all equipment at the highest state of readiness with the best personnel, all of these things will work excellently for us."

"We will send a very clear message to our enemies, those who attack us, those who in every speech talk about how they will destroy the State of Israel, we will harm them, and we will continue to grow stronger," he said.

The Chief of Staff commented on the selection of Hamas's new leader after its previous leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was assassinated in Tehran a week ago. "Yahya Sinwar received a new title yesterday, he is now the head of Hamas' Political Bureau. This title, political, won't absolve him from being a murderer who is connected to all of the planning and execution of what happened on October 7th. Therefore, the change in his title not only doesn't prevent us from pursuing him, it motivates us and we will make the effort to find him, to target him, and for them to replace the head of the Political Bureau once again."

"We have carried out very important operations in recent weeks, eliminating the most senior commanders of our most problematic enemies, and we are not stopping," Halevi concluded.