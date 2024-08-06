The US is more concerned about Hezbollah's retaliation for the assassination of its high-ranking official Fuad Shukr than an Iranian direct retaliation for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, CNN reported on Tuesday.

An American official and a Western intelligence official told CNN that the US has witnessed Iranian preparations for an attack and believes that the attack will take place in the coming days. However, the form the attack will take is still unknown, as is the level of coordination between Iran and its proxy Hezbollah.

The possibility was raised that Hezbollah may attack on its own, with Iran deciding not to launch its own direct attack against Israel.

The report follows another report by the Wall Street Journal that over the weekend, Iran began moving missile launchers and conducting military drills.

According to US officials who spoke with the paper, such activities could indicate that Iran is preparing to attack Israel in the coming days.

The WSJ also noted that the Biden administration is concerned that an Iranian attack may be accompanied by an attack by Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies, in an attempt to overwhelm Israel's defenses.

Hezbollah possesses an arsenal of about 150,000 rockets and missiles, including precision-guided missiles capable of striking anywhere in Israel.