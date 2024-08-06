Terrorists on Tuesday launched RPGs towards IDF forces in eastern Rafah, causing the humanitarian route to close to traffic, Kan News reported.

This is not the first time terrorists have attacked the humanitarian route.

Last month, Hamas terrorists fired an RPG missile at IDF troops who were stationed along the humanitarian route, while humanitarian aid trucks were driving along the route, moderately injuring an IDF soldier.

Following the attack, the humanitarian route was temporarily closed. A few hours later, coordination and distribution of aid on the humanitarian route resumed.

In November 2023, shortly after the war began, Hamas terrorist organization exploited the humanitarian window that the IDF provided to residents of Gaza to allow them to move southwards: During the humanitarian window, the terrorists fired mortars and anti-tank missiles at IDF troops who arrived and operated to open the route.