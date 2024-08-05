Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Erdan criticized the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) investigation that found that nine UNRWA employees "may" have participated in the Hamas massacre of October 7.

"The UN investigation, which focused solely on 19 UNRWA employees, is a disgrace! It is too little, too late – ignoring thousands of agency employees involved to various degrees in Hamas’s terror activities," Erdan stated.

He noted that "Israel provided the UN with detailed information regarding over 100 UNRWA employees who were direct members of the terrorist organization Hamas."

"Despite Israel's extensive cooperation with, and provision of information to, the UN, its investigation's conclusions are yet another disgrace," he said.

"It still refuses to recognize the reality of its agency. And if that wasn't enough, the UN Secretary General recently chose to award UNRWA’s Gaza division his prestigious Secretary General's Award for 2023 – the very group with such terror ties!

Erdan demanded, "The Secretary General must resign, and UNRWA must be shut down!"

"Israel should act swiftly to outlaw UNRWA, declare it a terrorist organization, expel its leaders from Israel and deny them further entry," Erdan said.