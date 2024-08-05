Today, Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant visited an IAF command center, where he held a situation assessment together with Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar and senior IAF officials.

In light of recent developments, the Minister was briefed on air defense readiness and on potential offensive capabilities that may be employed in each arena.

Minister Gallant told the IAF commanders: “Our enemies are carefully considering their every move because of the capabilities you have demonstrated over the past year. Nevertheless, we must be prepared for anything – including a swift transition to offense.”

Gallant's visit comes as Israel awaits an expected Iranian attack in retaliation for the assassinations of Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr in Beirut and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Israel claime dresponsibility for the assassination of Shukr but not for the assassination of Haniyeh.