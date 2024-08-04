The Supreme Court rejected this morning (Sunday) the Palestinian Authority's petition which sought to prevent terror victims from suing it. Dozens attended the hearing and protested against its occurrence and against the lawyers representing the Palestinian Authority.

The petition was filed following the Knesset's approval of an amendment to the Compensation Law for Terror Victims. The law stipulates that as long as the Palestinian Authority funds terrorists, the terror victims or their families can sue the authority for its support of terrorism. The law also states that the compensation will amount to 10 million shekels for each murdered victim and 5 million shekels for those who are determined to be disabled.

The Palestinian Authority petitioned against the law, and contrary to the Attorney General's request to dismiss the petition and not hold a discussion on the matter, the judges decided to hold a discussion on the Palestinian Authority's right to fund terrorism without facing economic consequences.

MK Limor Son Har-Melech, whose husband's killers receive funds from the Palestinian Authority, said as she left the hearing: "I just left a Supreme Court hearing that was held at the request of the terrorist-supporting Palestinian Authority and deals with its right to finance terrorists, including my husband Shuli Har-Melech's killers, may his memory be a blessing."

"Instead of the judges throwing the Authority out and clarifying that as long as they continue to fund terrorism, they have no standing, they listened attentively. The mere holding of the hearing in the Supreme Court is an absolute delusion. In the midst of a court recess, when important hearings are postponed, the Supreme Court judges set an urgent hearing on petitions by terror supporters against bereaved families. This is what the Supreme Court deemed important to discuss this morning. In the reality we live in, we must remember the distorted and crazy priorities of the judges."

Shai Glick, CEO of B'Tsalmo, said: "The hundreds of protesters who came to the Supreme Court made it unequivocally clear to the judges - the shame is on the other side! The Supreme Court will no longer be allowed to harm the people of Israel and the citizens of the State of Israel. It's insane that the New Israel Fund stands behind a terrorist entity and we demand the state to initiate criminal proceedings against it."