On Saturday morning, the IAF eliminated terrorist Ali Nazih Abed Ali, a significant terrorist on the Hezbollah Southern Front, in the area of Bazouriyeh in southern Lebanon.

"Abed Ali was involved in the terror activity of the Southern Front, planning and carrying out various terror activities," the IDF explained.

"Abed Ali's elimination represents a significant blow to the capabilities of the Southern Front and to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area."

Later on Saturday, numerous projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into the upper and western Galilee areas. A hit was identified in the Avivim area. No injuries were reported.

IDF artillery struck the sources of fire alongside additional targets to remove threats.

Since Friday night the IAF struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure and military structures in the areas of Tayr Harfa and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.

IDF tanks also struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Rab El Thalathine in southern Lebanon.