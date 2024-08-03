The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations on Saturday told CBS that the Hezbollah terror group will no longer limit itself to attacking military targets.

"Until now, Hezbollah and the regime have, in an unwritten understanding, practically adhered to certain limits in their military operations, meaning that confining their actions to border areas and shallow zones, targeting primarily military objectives," the representative told CBS.

He added, however, that Israel's "attack on Dahieh in Beirut and the targeting of a residential building marked a deviation from these boundaries."

"We anticipate that, in its response, Hezbollah will choose both broader and deeper targets, and will not restrict itself solely to military targets and means."

When asked to clarify where potential targets would be located, the representative stressed that they would be within Israeli territory.