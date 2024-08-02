Foreign Minister Israel Katz ordered the summoning of the Turkish ambassador to Israel for a reprimand after the Turkish embassy in Tel Aiv flew its flag at half-mast in mourning for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

"Israel will not accept expressions of participation in mourning for a murderer like Ismail Haniyeh who was the head of the terrorist organization Hamas that committed the acts of rape and murder on October 7, and even offered a prayer of thanksgiving with his friends and wished success to the murderers against the background of the horrific images he saw on the television," Katz said.

"If the representatives of the embassy want to mourn, let them go to Turkey and mourn together with their master Erdogan, who embraces the terrorist organization Hamas and supports its acts of murder and atrocities," the Foreign Minister added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared Friday a national day of mourning for Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran earlier this week, and order all flags in the country and at its diplomatic missions to be flown at half-mast.

Erdogan wrote on X, "May God have mercy on my brother Ismail Haniyeh, fallen in martyrdom."