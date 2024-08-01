Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman commented Thursday on the wait in Israel for a possible large-scale attack from Iran and its proxy, the terrorist organization Hezbollah.

"I’m in Israel now with family, waiting for Iran’s threatened attack, perhaps in conjunction with Hezbollah and the Houthis. The attack is 'retaliation' for Israel’s temerity in eliminating two Islamic radical leaders who oversee the killing of children and the rape women," Friedman wrote in a post to X.

He noted, "Three major airlines already have canceled flights in and out of Israel in fear of the threatened attack. But no one in Israel is deterred. Sure, some are frightened, but all are determined to defend the world’s only Jewish state from the assault of these barbarians."

"No other civilized nation goes through this. None. Only Israel. It literally is the tip of the spear in defense of Western civilization. One day the West will thank Israel for its defense of Judeo-Christian values. Certainly not today with the feckless leaders (including those in America) who dot the landscape. But one day," Friedman stated.

Israel is on high alert and preparing for a potential attack in response to the deaths of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah's second-in-command Fuad Shukr.

As part of its increased readiness, the IAF's aerial defense system is preparing to intercept potential attacks from Iran and its proxies.

To this end, IAF fighter planes are maintaining a combat air patrol over Israeli airspace. Additionally, ground forces are increasing readiness along the entire boarder.

The Israeli estimate is that Hezbollah will attempt a powerful massive response, which Iran will also participate in. Nevertheless, at this time there is no change in the Home Front Command's instructions to the public.