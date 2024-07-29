Nefesh B’Nefesh, which works in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and JNF-USA, in partnership with the Jerusalem Municipality’s Absorption Authority, hosted its first Errands and Employment Day fair for IDF reservist Olim from Jerusalem and neighboring areas.

The event included support from the Jerusalem Municipality’s Hizdamnut employment center, offering participants personalized vocation guidance, including insights on job boards and local networking opportunities. Staff from Nefesh B’Nefesh’s Post Aliyah NBN Answers service hotline were on-site to provide information on various employment opportunities and higher education courses from the organization’s Upgrade program, as well as to address issues and concerns regarding employment options and national service.

Participants engaged with governmental and municipal representatives, accessing biometric passport services, as well as insights from the Israeli Tax Authority, guidance from the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration’s Student Authority, the Ministry of Transportation’s Licensing Bureau, assistance from the National Insurance Institute, representatives from Qalita, and others. The event also provided specialized services in crafting CV’s, optimizing profiles, and offering professional photos for LinkedIn profiles and personal websites, ensuring that the reservist Olim are well equipped for their career aspirations in Israel.

"The integration of Olim into the job market and receiving assistance with bureaucratic procedures from government authorities is a critical component in their absorption process and their establishment in Israel,” said Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Ofir Sofer. “Together with our partners in national institutions, immigration organizations and municipal authorities, we are investing significant efforts to ease these processes for them. Today's fair was also a tribute to the many young people who made Aliyah to enlist in the IDF as Lone Soldiers , chose to stay in Israel, and were called up for reserve duty to defend the homeland, and I thank them for that."

“Since the outbreak of the war, the Jerusalem Municipality has been investing much effort and significant resources in supporting reservists and their families, through a wide range of services and community programs,” said Mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lion. “This special fair was initiated in response to understanding the specific needs and challenges faced by Olim reservists and newcomers alike. We are committed to supporting the Olim community in the city by providing them with essential guidance and assistance. Most importantly, we aim to ensure they feel cared for and know they are not alone."

"It's no easy task for anyone, especially for Olim, to be in extended reservist duty while putting their everyday civilian life on hold, and for that, we salute and support these men and women,” said Co-Founder and Chairman of Nefesh B’Nefesh, Tony Gelbart. “Managing daily tasks and finding or maintaining current employment can be daunting while balancing your army service. Our staff is dedicated to offering resources and information to make these transitions easier for Olim, and we will continue to collaborate with our partners to achieve this goal."