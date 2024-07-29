US President Joe Biden unveiled his plan to overhaul the American Supreme Court on Monday, citing the court's ruling earlier this month that the President has "absolute immunity" from prosecution for "official acts" he performed as president in a move that bolstered the defenses of former President Donald Trump in trials related to the events of January 6, 2021.

“This nation was founded on a simple yet profound principle: No one is above the law. Not the president of the United States. Not a justice on the Supreme Court of the United States. No one,” Biden wrote in an Op Ed published in the Washington Post today.

“But the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision on July 1 to grant presidents broad immunity from prosecution for crimes they commit in office means there are virtually no limits on what a president can do," he stated.

According to Biden, “The only limits will be those that are self-imposed by the person occupying the Oval Office.”

In his legislation, titled the No One Is Above The Law Amendment, Biden called for the imposition of term limits on Supreme Court Justices, giving the President the power to appoint a justice to the Supreme Court every two years, and imposing a binding code of conduct on the Supreme Court.

The Biden Administration had been critical of the Israeli government's efforts to pass legislation reforming its judicial system and Supreme Court throughout 2023.