Commanding Officer of the IDF's Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, this week visited the Golani Brigade Combat Team with the Commanding Officer of the Golani Brigade, COL Adi Ganon, and other commanders.

During the visit, MG Gordin spoke with the brigade commanders who have been defending the central area of the Lebanese border for around five months.

The Golani Brigade is operating to protect the communities of the Upper Galilee and prepare for the transition to offense. The unit works in close cooperation with the security teams in the northern communities and carries out proactive operations in the field in close cooperation with IDF aerial and artillery forces in order to eliminate terrorists and target Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

Speaking during the visit, Gordin said, “I, the Brigade Commander, the Battalion Commander, the Company Commander, and all of you — we are committed to changing the security reality here in the north."

"The residents of Metula and all residents of the north will be able to return to their homes. The battalion and the brigade do an excellent job of completing your defensive actions. There are a lot of offensive activities in this matter. We have already eliminated more than 500 terrorists in Lebanon, the great majority of them from Hezbollah, and we have destroyed thousands of [terror] infrastructure targets.

"The residents have our back, the citizens have our back, and we are facing and aiming our weapons at the enemy. When the moment comes and we go on the offensive, it will be a decisive offensive. And the reality we are building now, in terms of striking the other side and pushing the enemy back, enables us to carry out this offensive in a very, very high-quality way."

