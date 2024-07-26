תיעוד מתקיפת המבנה הצבאי במרכבא דובר צה"ל

Sirens which sounded early Friday afternoon in the Upper Galilee, and the IDF identified a projectile that was launched from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

The projectile was successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array.

Over the past day, IDF soldiers identified a number of terrorists entering into a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Markaba in southern Lebanon. A short while later, the IAF struck the structure in which the terrorists were operating.

In addition, overnight, another Hezbollah military structure was struck in the area of Ayta ash Shab.

Following these strikes, the IDF stressed, "The IDF will continue to operate against the threat of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in order to defend the State of Israel."