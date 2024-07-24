Just hours before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to the US Congress, Noa Argamani, the rescued hostage who joined the Prime Minister on his trip to Washington, wrote a moving post about Yossi Sharabi, who was with her in captivity and was killed.

"During our joint stay in captivity, I got to know an amazing person, full of dignity and modesty, a man of truth," Argamani wrote on Instagram. "It was always important for you to emphasize that no matter what, even if we don't agree with each other, the most important thing is to respect each other. I learned a lot from you during this time and every day I was surprised to discover how many mutual characteristics and hobbies we had despite the age gap between us."

Thank you for caring for me and being by my side the entire time, that you supported me, listened to me, and even put a smile on my face even during the difficult time," she added and promised that she would assist in the release of his brother Eli Sharabi. "Promise you and dear your family that I will do everything I can to bring back your brother Eli who was abducted on October 7th as well, before it is too late. I will do everything I can so that you won't be abandoned and left behind a second time.

"You will always be a part of me, and I took it upon myself to be the messenger who will tell the story so that others hear what a hero you were and so that these tragedies don't repeat themselves," Argamini concluded.