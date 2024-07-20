The Yemeni Armed Forces responded Saturday to Israel's attack on Houthi military targets near the Al Hudaydah Port, following hundreds of Houthi attacks on Eilat and the Red Sea.

"The Israeli enemy has launched a brutal aggression against Hodeidah Governorate, targeting with several raids the power station that supplies the coastal city of Hodeidah with electricity," the Yemeni Armed Forces said. "It also has targeted the Hodeidah port and fuel tanks, all of which are civilian targets."

"The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that they will respond to this blatant aggression and that, with the help of Allah Almighty, they will not hesitate to strike the vital targets of the Israeli enemy, while confirming what was stated in their previous statement regarding considering the occupied Jaffa area as an unsafe area."

The statement also promised that Yemen will support Hamas' battle against Israel: "The Yemeni Armed Forces, under the guidance of their faithful leadership, and with all the members of the free, great, steadfast and struggling Yemeni people solid stand with them, will not stop their operations in support of our brothers in Gaza, whatever the repercussions and whatever the results are, and they are preparing, with the help of Allah Almighty, for a long war with this enemy until the aggression stops and the siege is lifted and the crimes committed by the enemy against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is over."

Calling on the world to join the war against Israel, the statement continued, "The Israeli aggression against Yemen requires all the people of the nation to take serious action in support of the Palestinian cause, and in rejection of the Israeli aggression, and in solidarity with the bloodshed of the oppressed in Gaza."

"The great Yemeni people, with their leadership and Armed forces, will overcome, with Allah's help, this challenge, just as they have, with Allah's help, overcame challenges during the past years.

"Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs, the best protector, and the best helper. Long live Yemen, free, beloved and independent. Victory belongs to Yemen and to all the free people of the nation."