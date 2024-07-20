Approximately 45 rockets were launched Saturday in three separate barrages towards the Golan Heights, western Galilee, and Upper Galilee in northern Israel.

The barrages were launched following reports in Lebanon regarding a vehicle which was struck by a UAV while driving on a road in southern Lebanon.

The IDF reported that during the first barrage, at 3:35p.m., 30 missiles crossed into Israel from Lebanon. Some of these missiles were intercepted, while the rest fell in open areas, sparking fires.

Afterwards, additional sirens sounded in the western Galilee, where about ten missiles crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon. Twenty minutes later, sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee, where five launches crossed the border, most of which were intercepted.

Reports also said that missiles fell in Kibbutz Amir, near Kiryat Shmona. Moshe Davidowitz, head of the Mateh Asher Regional Council and head of the Confrontation Line Forum, wrote on X, "One small UAV fell in Tel Aviv, and all of Yemen is burning. Hundreds of UAVs and thousands of Burkan [rockets] - and the north is burning while the government ignores and is silent."

"Following the sirens that sounded in the Golan Heights area at 15:35, approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon," the IDF confirmed. "Some of the projectiles were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array and the rest fell in open areas. Israeli Fire and Rescue services are currently operating to extinguish several fires that broke out in the area as a result of the launches. No injuries were reported."

"Following the sirens that sounded in the western Galilee area at 15:56, approximately 10 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. No injuries were reported.

"Following the sirens that sounded in the Upper Galilee area at 15:58, approximately five projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. The majority of them were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array. No injuries were reported."