Hezbollah took responsibility for the attacks this morning (Friday) on the town of Abirim in the western Galilee with dozens of Katyusha rockets.

The IDF responded with artillery fire towards the villages of Houla and Hamam in the south of the country.

The Hezbollah salvo comes in response to recent IDF assassinations in Lebanon. Minutes after midnight, an IDF spokesman reported that fighter jets attacked in the evening hours a headquarters of the Radwan force where Hezbollah terrorists were located, alongside another headquarters of the organization in the Majdal Salam area.

In the attack, a unit commander in the operations department of the Radwan force, the terrorist Ali Jafar Matouk, was eliminated, alongside another commander in the operations field, in the Hajir division of the Radwan force. The terrorists plotted several attacks on Israeli territory. In addition, several other terrorists from the Radwan force operating in buildings were eliminated in the attack.

Earlier, the IDF reported that the terrorist Muhammad Jabara, affiliated with Hamas, was eliminated in the Bakaa area in southern Lebanon.

As part of his role, Jabara was responsible for promoting and executing terror plots and launches from Lebanon towards Israeli territory, some of them in cooperation with other Islamic terrorist organizations in Lebanon.

The IDF says that "his elimination reduces the ability of the Hamas terrorist organization to advance and carry out terror plots against the State of Israel on the northern border which they had recently been advancing."