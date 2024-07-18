US President Joe Biden caused a stir after giving an interview to BET News during which he forgot the name of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is serving under him.

In the interview, he referred to Austin, forgot his name, and called him "the Black man." Later, he realized his mistake and tried to correct it but mistakenly mentioned the name of US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

During the interview, Biden for the first time presented a scenario in which he might retire: "If the doctors recommend I retire - I will reconsider running."

However, Biden emphasized that so far, no doctor has diagnosed him with a medical condition that would pose a problem for his fitness.

In recent days, he criticized Trump's remarks during their election debate, where Trump said that immigrants take "Black jobs."

Biden criticized Trump and jabbed: "I know what a Black job is: it's the vice-president of the United States," referring to the African American origin of Kamala Harris.