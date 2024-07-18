In a significant address from the Knesset plenum, MK Dan Illouz delivered a compelling speech opposing the establishment of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River. His message, articulated in English, was directed at the international community, highlighting the dangers and broader implications of such a move.

"Today, I speak to you with a clear and unyielding message: A Palestinian state is not just a bad idea – it’s a dangerous one, under any circumstances, but especially now," Illouz began. He referenced the events of October 7th, when Hamas terrorists attacked Israeli civilians, to underscore the urgency of his message, adding, "And now, there are voices suggesting we reward this savagery with statehood? This is madness."

Illouz emphasized that granting statehood to Palestinians would reward terrorism: "A Palestinian state would be a reward for terrorism. It tells the world that violence pays off. This cannot happen," he stated. He recalled the outcomes of past concessions, such as the Oslo Accords and the Gaza disengagement, which resulted in increased terrorism rather than peace.

"A Palestinian state would put terrorists at our doorstep," Illouz warned. He described a scenario where Hamas could launch rockets not only from Gaza but also from Judea and Samaria, threatening major Israeli cities and critical infrastructure: "Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, our airports – all within easy range of their terror. Can we afford this? Absolutely not."

Illouz also highlighted the historical and cultural significance of the land. "Bethlehem, Hebron, Shechem – these are the cradle of Jewish civilization. Handing them over is not just a territorial compromise. It’s a betrayal of our ancestors, our identity, our soul," he argued.

Expanding his warning beyond Israel, Illouz addressed the global implications of establishing a Palestinian state.

"A Palestinian state would be a disaster not just for Israel, but for the whole free world. It would embolden terrorists worldwide," he cautioned. This, he noted, would endanger cities globally, from New York to London to Paris.

Instead of yielding to terrorism, Illouz called for strength and resilience.

"Instead of showing weakness, we must show strength. Instead of giving a prize to terror, we should make them pay a price," he urged. To this end, Illouz announced his bill to apply Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley, effective October 7th. "This is the clearest message we can send – we will not relinquish our historical lands."

Illouz concluded with a firm stance on Israel’s future: "So let’s be unequivocal: There will be no Palestinian state. Not now. Not ever," he declared.

The speech came in the context of a Knesset vote on a proposal against the establishment of a Palestinian state. The proposal, passed with 68 votes in favor and 9 against, highlighted the perceived dangers of such a state to Israel's security and stability.

MK Dan Illouz's speech reflects the sentiments of many Israelis and serves as a critical message to the international community about the dangers and broader implications of establishing a Palestinian state.