US President Joe Biden stated that he would consider dropping out of this year's presidential race if he was diagnosed with a "medical condition."

In an interview with BET that was published today, Biden was asked what would convince him to drop out of the race.

Biden answered, “If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, you got this problem and that problem."

“I said I was going to be a transitional candidate, and I thought I would be able to move on from this and pass it on to somebody else,” he said, explaining why he feels he must run again. “But I didn’t anticipate things getting so, so, so divided. And quite frankly, I think the only thing age brings is a little bit of wisdom.”

Biden has been under pressure to withdraw from the race in the weeks since his disastrous performance in the presidential debate against Donald Trump in late June.

21 House Democrats have called on Biden not to run. The latest is Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who said on Wednesday that “it is time for him to pass the torch.”

Last week, an ABC poll showed that two-thirds of Americans believe Bien should drop out of the race.