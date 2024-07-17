Apparently, leftist politicians in Israel can’t help themselves. Nothing stops them from going after Bibi, in the most awful ways.

Take, for example, former prime minister Yair Lapid. Only days after Trump was nearly assassinated, the result of vile rhetoric, Lapid addresses Bibi as a ‘’whiner” and a “coward.”

Strong words. Vile words. Has nothing been learned from America and what nearly happened to Trump? Trump got lucky, by a fraction of an inch.

Loose lips, and we nearly lost Trump. Loose lips, and Bibi faces the same danger. Attention must be paid to those who plot to harm our leaders in both our beloved countries.

We saw it all first-hand in America, as readers will recall this column, from Jan. 7, 2021, which became part of our collected essays under, Writings.

What follows is a sampling of that Jan. 7, 2021 column:

Trump’s supporters haven’t forgotten, in no particular order –

-Rep. Maxine Waters urging Democrats to declare war on Trump and his supporters, as follows: “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

Prophetic. Since those words were spoken June, 2018, no Trump supporter was safe anywhere.

-From The New York Times came the word that Trump was to be Resisted and belittled by all reporters and columnists. Trump was to be given no shade. He was to be hounded.

Likewise, throughout the media.

-Comedian Kathy Griffin took the hint and showed up with a plaster mock-up, which depicted President Trump’s head dripping in blood.

No federal action was taken.

On the Late Shows, people laughed.

-On all the Late Shows, Trump was a nightly object of derision.

-Robert De Niro drew wild applause when he said, of the President, “I want to punch him in the face.” (Some might call it treason.)

Every Awards show, New York to Hollywood, began and ended with poison-tipped yuks against Trump.

-The House of Representatives spent Trump’s entire four years with that single objective, to punch him in the face, through Russia, Ukraine, and impeachment.

-Shady lawyers were given starring roles on CNN when they offered themselves as proof-positive witnesses to Trump’s alleged wrongdoings, until they were caught lying.

-Women of questionable repute were brought forth to allege indiscretions. None was substantiated.

But worth a try. Something might stick.

-Rep. Schiff was everywhere, claiming to have absolute proof that Trump was a Russian agent. The goods never materialized.

-But the show must go on, and it did when Speaker Pelosi theatrically ripped up Trump’s State of the Union address.

-Special Counsel Robert Mueller was handed the task to dig up any dirt he could on Trump. After a probe that lasted two years. and cost millions, zero. No bang for the buck.

-When it appeared that Trump’s campaign for a second term might succeed, the Democrats sent in the goons.

-Throughput the country, they defaced statues, harassed pedestrians and motorists, burned down shops and destroyed entire neighborhoods.

The media saw nothing, heard nothing. Peaceful protests, they said.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir , “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Contact here .

Engelhard books J.Engelhard

NOW AVAILABLE: The collection of Jack Engelhard’s op-eds, Writings, here

Plus, a free sample chapter of his noir gambling thriller, Compulsive, is available from his website, here .





